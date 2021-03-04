National Nutrition Month with Kelly Springer

Celebrate National Nutrition Month with delicious New York State Apples. Kelly Springer from Kelly's Choice puts a healthy spin on the charcuterie boards featuring apples. For more recipes and information visit : applesfromny.com
and kellyschoice.org
Posted at 5:35 PM, Mar 04, 2021
