National Nutrition Month- A new superfood couple

A little trend is dairy in a plant-forward diet. Michelle Barber, registered dietitian says dairy plus plants is the 2021 superfood power couple. It’s because Americans aren’t getting enough dairy in their diet and they aren’t getting plant in their diet either. Barber says there are two things she wants you to remember when it comes to dairy and plants. First, dairy is a high quality protein that is necessary to have and include in a plant forward diet for the dietary guidelines of Americans because they have nutrients and under consumed nutrients in American life.

The second point that she really wants to hit home is that plant-based does not mean it can’t include animal products. It doesn’t exclude it. She says what it does mean when you follow a plant-forward diet is that you want to include a lot more plants in diets. That fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains. That’s because Americans aren’t getting enough of those and those should be the basis of everyone’s diet.

The American Dairy Association has fun thing you can do. It’s called Choose your own adventure with dairy and plants. Every category is a different food group, so you get all of those important nutrients in your diet.

