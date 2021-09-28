National Family Meals Month -Try some powerful pairings

Family meals matter and September is National Family Meals Month. Emily Kyle, registered dietician says she is partnering with a team to share powerful pairings like pork, sorghum and pulses. They are the perfect ways to help keep families stay strong at family meals. She says family meals are the foundation for a healthy nation and research tells us that eating meals together improves daily functioning, our communication, our expressiveness, problem solving and it helps us to celebrate the simple joys together as well.

Emily Kyle says a powerful pairing is a plate that features, pork, pulses, and sorghum and all foods from protein, vegetables and grains groups.

What are pulses and sorghum? Emily Kyle says pulses are the edible seeds from the legume family so that includes dried beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils. Sorghum is a grain that when it is prepared is very similar to rice and quinoa. It is an excellent source of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Pork is the most popular protein in the world. It is packed with nutrients, essential amino acids, and vitamins.

If you would like more information and recipes for these powerful pairings go to powerfulpairings.com

