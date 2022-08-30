National Buffalo Wing Festival this weekend

Emily and Mercedes is joined by the Wing King Drew Cerza to talk about this weekend's National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual event gives you a chance to try many different recipes and flavors of wings from around the country. Not only will there be wings but there will be plenty of entertainment such as live music and a wing eating competition. For more information, please visit buffalowing.com.
Posted at 3:29 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 15:29:10-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.