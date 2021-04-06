April 7th is National Beer Day in the United States. This is because on April 7th in 1933 the Cullen–Harrison Act came into play after being signed into law Franklin D. Roosevelt and this led to the end of prohibition. Did you know April 6th is New Beers Eve? ‘If you want to celebrate beer anytime this might be just the thing for you.

Tim Herzog, founder of Flying Bison Brewing Company says Buffalo is a drinking town with a running problem. That running problem has served many people very well during the pandemic. Twice a month on Saturdays and every Wednesday night, runners from all over Western New York have been meeting up at The Flying Bison in Larkinville for a downtown Buffalo run and after, a few refreshments.

Herzog says the Wednesday night deal started late last Spring. He says people would show up, buy a six pack or so and go for a short run. They were only doing curbside pickup so they couldn’t come inside. A few had pickup trucks and would put their tailgates down. They would go for a run, have a beer and go home and they would come back every Wednesday night for a year.

Find out more about the Wednesday night and Saturday running groups on Flying Bison’s Facebook page.

For more information click here to go to their website.

