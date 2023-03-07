Each year on the 7th day of March, National Be Heard Day encourages small businesses across the country to make their presence known. The day recognizes the over 145 million small businesses in the United States striving to be heard over the big-business-dominated noise.

The Small Business Development Center at SUNY Buffalo State

provides management and technical assistance to start-up and existing

small businesses throughout Erie County and the Niagara Frontier. For more information, please visit sbdc.buffalostate.edu.