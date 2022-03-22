National AG Week – Time to feed the cows

Each morning, while you are preparing your breakfast at home the same thing is happening on the Phillips Family Farm in North Collins but on an enormous scale.

While it looks like a whole lot of stuff is just being dumped into the bin, it is actually a pretty specific recipe being followed to make sure the cows on this dairy farm are getting the proper nutrition they need to live a healthy life and produce high quality milk.

The front-end loader is like a massive measuring cup and the people who work on this farm follow the diet requirements to a T, outlined by a Bovine nutritionist which is a cow dietician.

There are crops that are grown here on the farm, hay and corn and some that are purchased, such as soybean meal, cotton seed and something a bit surprising.

Dave Phillips, Phillips Family Farm says we get a feed that we call chocolate feed, which is a by-product of the human food industry. He says if you take candy bars that are past their date, they grind them up and feed them to the cows. Emily asked if it was just because they need the calories. Dave Phillips says it takes a lot of energy, a lot of protein to make the amount of milk that they make.

That bin is like a massive food processor that mixes all the ingredients together and then Dave drives it through the barn to drop it in front of the cows. When asked how much they just loaded, Dave tells us 12 tons of food are in the back of the tractor and that will feed 180 cows for one day. The food is dropped where the cows have easy access to it throughout the day and that is how the cows get fed.

The cows have freedom to roam around the barn and return to the feeding area as they please. Each cow gets about 130 pounds a food a day.

Here on the Phillips Family Farm, there are 1,400 mature milking age cows and 1,000 younger other animals.

Because cows have four stomachs, there’s something pretty magical about their digesting abilities. Cows eat what people don’t eat, like hay and corn stalks and by products of human production. Making human foods, they get fed all these leftovers and they actually turn it into products that turns out to be pretty nutritious for us.