National AG Week – Meet a well-being specialist

What do workout enthusiasts and cows have in common? If you are thinking healthy bodies you are right but answer we had in mind is fitness trackers. From GPS on tractors, to automation in he milking parlors, technology plays a huge role in dairy farming being efficient and sustainable. According to the American Dairy Association, the carbon footprint of a glass of milk is one third of what it was 70 years ago. And cows rocking neck band activity trackers is all about making cow care so much easier.

Madison Hopcia, animal well-being specialist says it eliminates the farmer having to come out all the time and walk through all the cows, which yes, you want to see them every day, but this can help be more time efficient. She says I’m not looking at 1,400 different cows, I’ve got maybe a select ten that I got to see today that showed temperature increase or she hasn’t been walking as much, she’s not eating as much, you can pinpoint your energy and your time to where those cows need you most.

Madison Hopcia is a animal wellness specialist with the Upstate Niagara Cooperative. Madison works with the veterinarians, the farmers, their employee and help evaluate the cows. She says the farm program is used to ensure that our customers and consumers and that the dairy farmers take care of their animals, their land and their employees in a humane and ethical manner. She travels to all 280 farms within the cooperative, checking things out. Wellbeing specials use the information from tech to supplement their inspections, but they still closely observe each and every cow on the farm during their visits. Marcia says so I’d be looking at their knees, so you could look hat her knee right there and it’s a little swollen in the front. She might have just nucked it on a wire piece or a metal bar or something. She goes on to say on her spine you can see their body condition like how much ribs can you see, are they pretty consistent?

How long does that take to do in a day. Madison says depending on the size; so that’s where the variety of the farms and their cooperative is pretty interesting. She says you could be at a farm for two hours and then at another one for five hours, it just depends on what the day brings.

Here on the Phillips farm, there are 1,400 mature milking age cows and 1,200 younger animals. Feeding, milking, resting and cleaning follows a very precise schedule. Dave Phillips, Phillips Family Farm says when the cows leave the pen to go to the milking parlor, that’s when they clean the stalls, clean out the floors and get everything nice and clean for when they come back.

All the cows get periodic check-ups, vaccinations, and treatment when they need it.

Madison says the condition of the cow, you want a healthy robust cow who can produce the most that she can and if you falter in any of that, the components of the milk be off, her production might be lower. She says their farmers care for them, it’s their livelihood and they want the best for their animals as well.