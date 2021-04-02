Mystery project helps local company

Janna Willoughby-Lohr, owner of Papercraft Miracles says she got a call from a big company to ask if it was possible for them to make almost a half-million seed bombs in a month. Janna says she told them yes.

She says there is a lot of counting, shuffling and quite the undertaking because they were making between 15,000 and 17,000 a day and she goes on to say it is one of the biggest things to come her way.

Step one was get raw materials. step two: make pulp, step three: drain pulp, step four: add seeds, step 5: roll into balls; step six: put on the dryer; step 7: put them in a box and ship and repeat. Janna says you just dip them in water, plant them outside and they grow.

They do two shifts a day of six hours each. In between the shifts they sanitize all the equipment, all the surfaces, they open the doors; bring fresh air in and blow the air out, everyone has to wear a mask all the time. She says it’s been a challenge, but they are making it work.

Janna Willoughby-Lohr says she’s wanted to do this her whole life since she was 19 or 20 years old and finally have it come to fruition and to have a job come her way, and not only have it be the kind of thing that supports her company and her family but allows her to at least temporarily hire all of these people who didn’t have work before or didn’t have enough work.

To visit their website, papercraftmiracles.com click here

