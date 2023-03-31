Musician Damarka Wheeler visits AM Buffalo

Damarka Wheeler was a top 10 finalist in season 7 of "Sundays Best". It is no surprise that she is still traveling a lot and singing, because her voice is simply amazing. She joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about her career, what's to come and to sing her new song. This Buffalo native is truly a community treasure.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Mar 31, 2023
