Music Monday - Tina Parol singing for Spinal Outreach

Singer-songwriter Tina Parol is from Buffalo. She now lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tina has been writing songs for abut 18 years. She wrote songs for Disney, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Lady A just to name a few.

Tina was first diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 11 years old.

She recently had scoliosis surgery and wrote a record inspired by her journey.

And now, Tina is in town playing her song to help support World Spine Outreach.

Tina's song "Daylight" just landed a big Netflix trailer for the movie "Look Both Ways".