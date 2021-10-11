Music Monday – Tierney Sutton Band is making a special appearance in Buffalo

Tierney Sutton, jazz vocalist is a 9-time Grammy nominee, and she is coming to Seneca One this Sunday. Mel caught up with Tierney.

Tierney says she is from Milwaukee and notices that we celebrate Dyngus Day. She never heard of Dyngus Day before and says there is a lot of Polish immigrants in Milwaukee and doesn’t know why they never celebrated Dyngus Day. She feels Buffalo has something to teach Milwaukee.

She says probably her first exposure to Jazz was from her dentist. There were articles about him and they called him the “jazz dentist” because he played jazz in his office. She went to the dentist a lot a child because she had bad teeth and she was just realizing today that was probably her first exposure to really good jazz was in the dentist’s chair.

Tierney is playing at Seneca One this Sunday at 4pm.

Tickets are available through JazzBuffalo.org