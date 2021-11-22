Music Monday – The Tragically Hip Buffalo connection

A huge music release, Road Apple’s 30th anniversary box set from the Tragically Hip was released on Friday and the liner notes were written by Buffalo based music journalist Mike Mettler.

Jake Gold was the manager of The Tragically Hip, and is the manager now again, was the man who suggested Mike Mettler and threw his name into the ring and The Tragically Hip said absolutely. Mike says it was beyond an honor to be asked about literally your favorite band on earth and says he saw The Hip perform 92 times over the course of twenty-five years from 1991 – 2016. He says he traveled thousand of miles with them, in person, on the bus, wherever we would go.

Fans know The Tragically Hip got their name from a Monkees sketch. Mike Mettler says Michael Nesmith who was one of the members of The Monkees from the 60’s was a video pioneer in the late 70’s, and there is a sketch that references a society of the tragically hip. Mike says he was in New York City interviewing Michael Nesmith about a Monkees thing in 2016ish and says to him, I have to ask you, are you aware of the band The Tragically Hip and he lit up and said Yes, I can’t believe, absolutely honored that they would even take this name and I really feel connected with that. Mike says it was a confirmation from his side and then when I spoke with Rob Baker and of Gord Sinclair, Rob said yup that’s where we got it. He confirmed it and it was put in the liner notes.

For more information and to purchase the box set go to thehip.com