Music Monday - Ted Reinhardt Western NY Drumming Festival

The regions largest get together of drummers and percussionists is happening at the Drumming Festival.

The Drumming Festival is this weekend and joining Mercedes on the patio is Will Schumeister and several drummers who will be at the festival. Will’s non-profit, is also taking part in it. Will says, “Our non-profit is Drummers for Homeless People and they are drummer and other musicians that collect items at their shows like diapers, socks, underwear and being a 501C3, we now can collect cash also.” He says they have events throughout the year where they collect everything and as a result he says we can help four different homeless shelters.

Will says, “To date, the last three years we have been doing this, we were able to give $25,000 cash so the homeless shelters plus thousands of dollars worth of items.”

The drum festival is happening at Old Man River’s on Sunday, August 7th from 12 – 4pm. Will says if you want to play, bring your drum set, anyone can come, whether you are a basement drummer or a professional, you can come set up your drum set and play.