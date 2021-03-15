Music Monday – Singing competition

To help showcase some of best musical talent in Western New York, Friends for a Better Buffalo are now accepting entries for their Sounds of Buffalo music competition. They have been asking musicians and singers through the month of March to upload a video showcasing their talents performing original music through the Excellence in Education Facebook page. If you are interested in participating know you only have about a week and a half to enter. You have to be at least 18 years old and live in Western New York. Once reviewed the video will be featured on the Excellence in Education Facebook page. The winners will be chosen by how many “likes” they get. The first and second place winners will be announced in early April and they get to perform during the 2nd Annual Excellence in Education Virtual Awards Show on Sunday, May 2nd.

For more information click here.

