Watch
AM Buffalo

Actions

Music Monday – Seven Day Faith

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 17:34:31-04

Mel talked to Rob Bilson, lead singer of Seven Day Faith. They will be opening for Slaughter at the Rockin’ the Downs Concert Series this Friday at Batavia Downs. Rob says he is looking forward to being there with Slaughter but happy to be there with his original band Seven Day Faith. They are reuniting for this show.

They were very young when they started Seven Day Faith. Rob says they were all friends in elementary school, junior, and high school. They met their drummer, Rob, in high school. He was also in the same high school as them and they started Seven Day Faith. Rob shares stories with Mel including meeting Ben Affleck.

They will be Rockin’ the Downs this Friday at Batavia Downs.

For more information visit Bataviaconcerts.com by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong