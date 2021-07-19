Music Monday – Seven Day Faith

Mel talked to Rob Bilson, lead singer of Seven Day Faith. They will be opening for Slaughter at the Rockin’ the Downs Concert Series this Friday at Batavia Downs. Rob says he is looking forward to being there with Slaughter but happy to be there with his original band Seven Day Faith. They are reuniting for this show.

They were very young when they started Seven Day Faith. Rob says they were all friends in elementary school, junior, and high school. They met their drummer, Rob, in high school. He was also in the same high school as them and they started Seven Day Faith. Rob shares stories with Mel including meeting Ben Affleck.

They will be Rockin’ the Downs this Friday at Batavia Downs.

For more information visit Bataviaconcerts.com by clicking here.

