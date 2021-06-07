Music Monday – Rockin’ the Downs

Mel Camp is at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel. Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO says the Rockin’ the Downs concert series begins this Friday. This Friday the concert is Almost Queen. The outside concert venue holds 3,000 people. Normally it holds 10,000 so there will be plenty of room for social distancing. Henry says they are looking forward to everyone coming out and enjoying themselves.

There are many things to do there. They have a hotel, many restaurants to enjoy and a great atmosphere at Batavia Downs.

Henry says the doors open at 4pm for the concert and there will be a great crowd and plenty of food and drinks for everybody out there. He says they are working with Make a Wish Foundation to provide chairs for the lawn and they will have picnic tables for everyone to enjoy themselves.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit Bataviaconcerts.com by clicking here.

