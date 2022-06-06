Music Monday: Robin Grandin performs on AM Buffalo to promote "Hall of Fame Heals"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Music Monday returns to AM Buffalo with one of the newest inductees of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame filling the air in Downtown Buffalo with music.

Robin Grandin, the founder of Music to Remember WNY, is teaming up with Bridget's Battle, and Drummers for the Homeless this weekend for Buffalo Hall of Fame Heals. Robin talked about the power of music and the inspiration behind her organization that delivers music into the lives of Alzheimer's patients at facilities, veterans, and seniors across WNY.

She also performed an inspiring rendition of her own song of "Brave Enough".

Five amazing bands will take the stage at The Cave on Sunday, June 12th from 12pm-6pm. In addition to great music, there are a number of other great ways Western New York can help support these three great causes.

For more information you can hop line: Hall of Fame Heals (bmhof.org)