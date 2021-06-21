Watch
Music Monday – Racetrack karaoke

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 17:03:24-04

Mel Camp talks with Henry Wojtaszek, President/CEO Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel about this week’s concert. Steve Augeri is performing. He is formally with Journey. He was with them for 8 years, had five albums and traveled the world. Mel and Henry play a little racetrack karaoke and sing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.” After the song, Henry says for real entertainment come on down this Friday for the Steve Augeri concert.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit Bataviaconcerts.com by clicking here.

