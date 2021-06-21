Music Monday – Racetrack karaoke

Mel Camp talks with Henry Wojtaszek, President/CEO Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel about this week’s concert. Steve Augeri is performing. He is formally with Journey. He was with them for 8 years, had five albums and traveled the world. Mel and Henry play a little racetrack karaoke and sing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.” After the song, Henry says for real entertainment come on down this Friday for the Steve Augeri concert.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit Bataviaconcerts.com by clicking here.

