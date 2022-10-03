Music Monday - Muhammad’s School of Music celebrates 24th anniversary

This is the 24th anniversary for Muhammad’s School of Music. We get a wonderful taste of why the students are amazing. Henri has been playing the violin since the age of 7 and says he never put it down. He’s a classic violinist on a mission to ignite the power of music in the hearts of children. Henri specialized in classical music but his versatility includes all musical genres including spiritual, jazz, contemporary, R&B, hip hop, world music, rock, funk and experimental music forms.

On October 16th, Viol of the Moors, where Henri Star debuts his new violin from Master Italian Violin maker Giorgio Grisales, will take place. For more information on this event please visit: violofthemoors.eventbrite.com or call 716-570-5064.

