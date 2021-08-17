Music Monday – Mixing Music and a staycation at Batavia Downs

How do you make a staycation even more awesome? Just add music which you can do at Batavia Downs with their Rockin’ the Downs Concert Series. Mel has been to a few of the concerts at Batavia Downs and always thought it would be so much nicer to not have to deal with driving back to Buffalo and instead staying and playing. She decided to do just that.

The hotel at Batavia Downs has 84 newly renovated luxury rooms and suites. Mel says if you are looking for fun, this is where it’s at. Think of Batavia Downs as an entertainment destination where you can dine, play and stay.

Joe Vacanti, director of security at Batavia Downs, says there is about 4,000 people at this concert and everyone is being orderly. He says you don’t even have to go off grounds, you can have your staycation right here. You can stay overnight, you can have dinner, you can have breakfast the next morning. There are five restaurants including Burnin' Barrel BBQ and Fortune's which is perfect for a fancy steak dinner. Then after a lot more partying and a great night’s sleep you’ll find Batavia Downs is back to the business they’ve been in since 1940. This is the oldest, harness racetrack in the United States. Watching the horses get their morning exercise is a great way to enjoy the hot breakfast that is included with your stay.

A staycation is a great way to catch the bands Rockin’ the Downs. There are two epic shows coming up. This Friday, August 20th is Puddle of Mudd plus, The Bluesway Band and John Daniels Band and on Friday, August 27th the Spin Doctors are performing.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit Bataviaconcerts.com.

