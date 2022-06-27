Music Monday – Mercedes Wilson talks with Vin DeRosa

It’s Music Monday and Mercedes Wilson chats with Vin DeRosa, singer/band leader at Vitamin D. When asked, Vin says his inspiration is Stevie Wonder. Vin says “His timing of history and his willingness to push the mark higher with his sounds and the influence of his music is so profound and it is world music, it’s for everyone. It’s for everybody on the planet, from eight to eighty and whatever age you are he is touching our heart.”

The song Vin DeRosa is singing today is called “So High Up.”

