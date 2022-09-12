Music Monday - Mercedes talks with Miller and the Other Sinners and they perform "Hope Finds a Way"

David Michael Miller, band leader, vocals and guitar shares how they got the name of the band. David says, “When I first started off, I started as David Michael Miller and I was working with members of the Campbell Brothers who were a kind of famous international gospel act. They helped me put out my first record but when you are trying to do gigs as David Michael Miller with members of the Campbell Brothers, it’s a long name that doesn’t quite work. I grew up in the church and when I came up with the name I wanted it to be Miller and the Other Sinners and not Miller and Those Sinners, I wanted it be something just simply says just listen we’re all in this together, we’re all trying to figure life out, nobody’s better than anyone else, we’re all making mistakes, we’re all trying to be better and so that’s really what the name stands for, just all working it out together.”

Their sound is southern soul. He says it is a blend of Memphis soul, it’s a blend of blues, it’s a blend of gospel, it’s got a little back road country in it. It’s a blend of all the styles of music he likes; kind of influenced strongly by Stax Records out of Memphis.

Isaiah Griffin, drummer, has been a member for three years. When asked how it feels to be part of the band, Issiah says, “It feels cool, you know, playing this music and for the meaning, and what it is, you know, it’s deeper than just playing music, it’s all, we’re just trying to open the masses, you know. Other members who couldn’t be here today include Steve Davis, keys, bass, vocals, Dalton Sharp, saxophone, Jacob Jay, trumpet and David says occasionally they have other names come and sit in depending on the situation.

Miller and the Other Sinners perform the song, Hope Finds A Way.

