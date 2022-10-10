Watch Now
Music Monday - Meet musical artist Kenyada Nikile

Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 17:32:36-04

Kenyada Nikile is a Buffalo born artist with a bright future ahead of her. She joined the ladies of AM Buffalo this morning to sing her song "Life is what you make it". This song was birthed from a tragic loss of her brother. The words are things he would say to her and she turned them into encouraging lyrics for the whole world to experience.

You can find Kenyada on social media platforms under either Kenyada Davis or Kenyada_Nikile on all music platforms. Her album titled "Therapy" is sure to give you goosebumps the whole way through!.

