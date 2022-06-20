Music Monday – Live from Batavia Downs

Emily and Mercedes are at Batavia Downs to check out the concerts coming to Batavia Downs. Ryan Hasenauer, marketing for Batavia Downs joins them to give us some of the highlights. The summer concert series, Rockin’ the Downs continues. Ryan says, “We have great bands coming up like ‘The Sweet’ coming up this Friday. You know them from Ballroom Blitz, Little Willie, they sing Fox on the Run, so they’ll be here this Friday. Following that we have Get The Led Out which is a Led Zeppelin tribute band. They are fantastic. Ticket sales have already gone through the roof.”

Ryan says, “Inside of 34 Rush which is Thurman Thomas’ sports bar, the Labatt Blue Zone, we have great things like DJ Jickster playing on Friday nights, spinning all those great tunes.” He also says on Saturday nights they have all kinds of great events there like the UFC events and they also have live local bands.

Henry Wojtaszek, president & CEO Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel says, “Live racing is back up here on July 20th. It’s an excellent track, it’s in great shape. If you look at our track, compared to all the tracks across New York State and the country, it’s perfect. Racing starts on Wednesday, July 20th, and we run on Friday and Saturdays. You can package it up with the hotel, you can package it up with all the other events we have here going. We are very excited for it, we are looking for a lot of great events. Henry goes on to say our track supervisor, Kim Crawford, is one of the best in the business so people love to come here and race, the purses here are well worth it and we look forward to a great season here.”

One of the local performers you can see at Batavia Downs is Eli Carr. He is from Rochester and says his music has kind of a bluegrass background, a little bit of folk music, some old school country and alternative music of today, so it’s a mix of all that.” For us today, he is performing a song he wrote called, “Sometimes I’m a Fool.”

For more information on the concerts go to BataviaConcerts.com

For more information on all Batavia Downs has to offer go to bataviadownsgaming.com