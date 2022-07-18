Saranaide is a Latin pop fusion vocalist, songwriter and musician. She joined us on AM Buffalo today to perform her song "Mi Voz"

When asked if she still gets nervous before you perform, Saranide says, “I get more nervous in intimate settings such as this or smaller rooms where I am doing my own music. That’s a little more nerve racking to me just because my music is so personal and sometimes I get nervous especially when everyone is all in your face in an intimate setting.”

She plays multiple instruments including piano, flute and guitar. What is her music inspiration? Saranaide says that music has always been around her. Her maternal grandfather was a musician and was always playing guitar and Latin music filled their houses and says she has always been around good music. She says it’s helpful to have some musicians on her mom’s side.

Saranaide performs her song Mi Voz for us.

To learn more about Saranide and her music go to saranaidemusic.com