Music Monday - Kota Savia makes her debut on AM Buffalo

Music Mondays, sponsored by Batavia Downs and Gaming is all about community. Music does so much for us all; it has a way of bringing healing. “You Got the World in Your Hands” is just one line from this neo-soul artist Kota Savia that joined Mercedes Wilson on set of AM Buffalo. We know that in troubling times, positive music that encourages us to act is needed. Kota’s goal is to empower those that hear her music to take action for themselves.

Kota says, her mother was a singer, and her father was a rapper, both of which inspired her to be the artist that she is today. Kota started out at a young age doing talent shows in school due to her love of music. Mercedes says the smile on her face as she recalled these memories said it all.

Kota is also a mom. Her one-year-old daughter was born on Christmas day, and Kota tells us, everything about her is special.

You can follow Kota on all social media platforms @KotaSavia and you can get her music everywhere that music is streaming