Music Monday – Jig Jam is performing at the Buffalo Irish Center tomorrow!

Mel talked with Jamie McKeogh, the lead singer of JigJam. They are on tour from Ireland and will be performing at the Buffalo Irish Center, tomorrow, November 9th at 7pm.

JigJam are a multi-award-winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as ‘I-Grass.’

Jamie McKeogh says we have played at the Buffalo Irish Center a couple of years ago and we are excited to play this time around again after a long hiatus with COVID.

For more information go to buffaloirishcenter.com