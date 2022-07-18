Music Monday – Great concerts and live racing returns to Batavia Downs

Summer fun is heating up! Angie Miconi, social media marketing manager and Ryan Hasenauer, marketing at Batavia Downs joins us to talk about the return of live racing, the concerts coming up and community outreach.

Ryan says this weekend is the Molly Hatchett concert with Blackfoot. Following that is 38 Special is coming in a couple of weeks. A community effort that goes along with the concerts is that if you rent a chair the five-dollar rental fee goes to Make A Wish. Make a Wish is also selling glow sticks, glow necklaces and drink koozies.

Along with all the great concerts, live racing is returning this Wednesday at Batavia Downs. Live racing will take place on Saturdays and then on Sundays for a matinee. It will kick-off this Wednesday for opening night.

Angie says last year they started BDG Cares on Facebook on that you can see all the positive things they are doing to impact Western New York and beyond. For example, on June 10th they held Bruce in the USA show where they raised $20,000 for the Ricky Palermo Foundation and spinal cord research.

The remaining Rockin’ the Down concerts are as follows:

July 22nd Molly Hatchett with Blackfoot

July 29th 38 Special

August 5th The Machine (Pink Floyd Tribute Band)

August 12th Mike Delguidice (Celebrating the music of Billy Joel)

August 19th The Dire Straits Legacy

For more information on the concerts at Batavia Downs go to BataviaConcerts.com

For more information on all Batavia Downs has to offer go to bataviadownsgaming.com