Music Monday - Dom Brown performs his Buffalo Bills anthem

Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 25, 2022
Dom Brown is a father, educator, musician and has been making music since he was 17. He is also a Buffalo Bills fan.

He says his first anthem he did was in 2015. It was a song called Tyrod because he was our quarterback at the time. Dom says, “DJ Anthony, a famous guy in Buffalo, he suggested I should do an anthem for all the players names.” It went viral.

Dom says, “When I first released it, the love I got was tremendous. DJ Anthony was playing it on the radio every night, multiple times and I would get people Shazam it, texting me saying they heard my music and it just blew up ever since.”

