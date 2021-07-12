Music Monday – Cooper Alan is performing at the Erie County Fair

Tic Tok star Cooper Alan has been blowing up all over TikTok and he is coming to the Erie County Fair. He says had the song “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”, going for a little while on TikTok and he started out making a video of him, kind of off the top of his head writing county words to that song which is a legendary song and people liked it so he recorded it and people liked it. He says a couple of weeks ago he started getting tagged in this video on TikTok of RVSHVD who he doesn’t know personally but certainly heard of and is a fan of. RVSHVD laid his verse down of this song and Cooper said we have to get this in there right now so they got it in in the nick of time, He says RVSHVD is another awesome TikTok artist and Cooper says he loves his vibe and his sound is super cool.

Cooper Alan has never been to Western New York, but he loves people from Buffalo. He says he lives in Nashville and every time the Bills come down to play the Titans is seems like all of Buffalo just comes and visits all the bars on Broadway. He says they are the nicest people. He says they get Philly fans, they get Pittsburg fans and they are not all close to as nice as Buffalo. He says there is something about the Bills Mafia, he says we loves it. He says he roots for the Bills, he wants to see them win a Super Bowl and he was cheering for them this year and he likes Josh Allen and the whole Buffalo feeling, the spirit.

Cooper Alan is going to be performing at the Erie County Fair on August 19th.

For more information visit ecfair.org

