Music Monday - Borderland Music and Arts Festival

The Borderland Festival is back. Jennifer Brazill, Borderland festival organizer says the festival will have over 35 bands playing on three stages this Saturday and Sunday. There will be about 40 different craft vendors as well as six brewing companies. On Saturday, in the kids area, there will be a hot air balloon from 4:000 – 6:00 pm. The Borderland Music and Arts Festival is taking place at Knox Farm State Park.

Like many events, the concert was cancelled last year. Jennifer says being able to bring it back this year has been very emotional. She says the team works so hard and it takes a good year ahead of time to plan something like this and so much work goes into it and they support so any different small businesses onsite because so many people who come here, like the vendors, music, the food and beer vendors, are local small businesses. She goes on to say they are sort of an incubator for small businesses, so we are very excited to bring everyone back together. Jennifer says anything we can do to bring live music and people together; we feel really lucky and grateful

For more information visit borderlandfestival.com

