Music Monday – AM Buffalo talks with musician Davey O and he performs a song

Davey O from Buffalo, describes himself as a solo acoustic singer/songwriter. He has been doing this for close to twenty years. Before that he was a bass player and then he got interested in song writing and says he won some awards for his songwriting in songwriting contests.

Davey O also found a way to give back. He says, “When the pandemic hit a couple of years ago, gigs started disappearing from my calendar, my day job, I got furloughed from that and I was sitting at home with a boat load of songs I had written since my last album and I decided to take the money I was getting from stimulus and unemployment and I ended up revamping my home studio and recording the songs in my home studio and I started throwing them up on my website as downloadable files and making them available for as low as $.99 or you could buy all the songs for ten dollars or you could pay whatever you want.” He raised over $900 and gave all the money to FeedMoreWNY.