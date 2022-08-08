Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Music Monday – AM Buffalo talks with musician Davey O and he performs a song

Posted at 1:16 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 13:16:36-04

Davey O from Buffalo, describes himself as a solo acoustic singer/songwriter. He has been doing this for close to twenty years. Before that he was a bass player and then he got interested in song writing and says he won some awards for his songwriting in songwriting contests.

Davey O also found a way to give back. He says, “When the pandemic hit a couple of years ago, gigs started disappearing from my calendar, my day job, I got furloughed from that and I was sitting at home with a boat load of songs I had written since my last album and I decided to take the money I was getting from stimulus and unemployment and I ended up revamping my home studio and recording the songs in my home studio and I started throwing them up on my website as downloadable files and making them available for as low as $.99 or you could buy all the songs for ten dollars or you could pay whatever you want.” He raised over $900 and gave all the money to FeedMoreWNY.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United