Ed Loh, head of editorial at MOTORTREND Group is here to share the MOTORTREND truck of the year. It is the all-electric Rivian R1T. He says it is a game-changing electric pickup truck and it is the first all-electric pickup truck available in the U.S. market. He says it is the most remarkable truck ever driven and why…because it is part pick-up and part sports sedan. It is an incredible four-wheel drive, four electric motor system means it is unstoppable off-road. He says it climbs rocks, goes through mud, dirt, whatever you want and then, on road it is even better. Ed says his pick-up truck has four electric motors, which means you have instant torque, outhandles any pick-up really on the market right now and very luxurious on the inside and tons of infotainment like high technology touch screen infotainment system, advance safety systems, over the air software updates and they the beauty of this, all 314 miles of pure electric driving range.

Rivian started in 2009 and the headquarters are in Southern California and the R1T is their very first product. Ed says this a great made in USA story and they are built in a factory in Normal, Illinois and they started shipping these to customers in September. He says to look out for Rivian.

For more information go to MOTORTREND.com

You can also find more information on Rivian at Rivian.com

