It’s time to rev your engines. MOTORTREND is covering the 2022 Mecum Auction live. Last year alone 122.8 million dollars worth of cars were sold. This year there are some cars that are probably worth around that on their own...

Hosts Scott Hoke and John Kraman join us to tell us more. John says people can tune in to both MOTORTREND TV and MOTORTREND Plus starting at noon eastern time for a total over the next four days, of 24 hours of live coverage from is the world’s largest collector car auction and coming from Mecum Auctions, the world’s collector largest auction company as well.

There are 40 individual collections spanning over 100 years of automotive history. John says that’s what really got me excited to see how well these well curated groups, these collections all kind of pay off and it is unprecedented, in the history of Mecum to have that many collections of high-quality cars.

Scott says, high quality is the key word. He says there are rare cars, there are unrestored and completely original, there are one-of-a-kind cars. He says those factors and the condition of the car as well, largely determine the prices we see on these cars and it would not surprise me at all if our top 15 or maybe 20 cars sell in excess of a million dollars.

The auction is Wednesday, January 12th – Saturday, January 15th from noon to 6pm and you can watch it live on MOTORTREND+ and MOTORTREND TV.