Mother’s Day gift ideas from Limor Suss

Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you are looking for good ideas to spoil mom, Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has you covered.

Starting off with something sweet this Mother’s Day, show your mom or mother figure how much she does for you with the gift of Lindt Lindor truffles. Limor says Lindt Lindor truffles feature a distinctively smooth melting filling and delicate chocolate shell for an indulging gift she will really love. Lindt Lindor truffles come in classic chocolate and a variety of other flavors.

Give mom the gift of beautiful skin with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream. Limor say this innovative, award-winning moisturizer is infused with a matrix of oils to flood your complexion with moisture and transform the appearance of tired, dull skin for a glowing dewy plumper looking canvas. She says it’s loved by celebrities and supermodels and was originally created to transform the skin of models before fashion shows. One Magic cream is sold every two minutes and this Mother’s Day you can get with personalized with engraving for just an additional eight dollars.

Next spoil your mom with something homemade this Mother’s Day. Limor says whether it is for breakfast in bed or much needed alone time, treat mom with some Envy apples. She says Envy apples offers the ultimate experience and is a great snack on its own or with a delicious recipe like apple cinnamon apples or simple no-bake Envy donuts.

