Morpheus 8 Microneedling goes full body 

"Morpheus8 Body" treatments are part of the new trend in "tweaking" your face & body rather than undergoing more invasive procedures.

What is full body Morpheus 8 Microneedling? Tiny gold-plated needles penetrate the skin to a controlled depth and radio wave energy is transmitted in pulses to heat the tissue. This causes tightening, remodels subdermal fat and stimulates collagen production to improve skin texture. The appearance of stretch marks are also improved.

The technology used in the Morpheus8 Body treatments combines radio frequency, needling, and fractional treatments to address a variety of skincare problems.

In addition to face and neck, now the abdomen, back, upper arms, legs and thighs can be tightened, and skin texture improved without surgery.

