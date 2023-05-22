"Bringing healing home - personalized therapy where you feel comfortable.” That is what Mobile Counseling of New York believes in.

The mental health shortage continues to challenge New Yorkers, with 1 in 5 experiencing symptoms any given year. Clients are struggling with long wait times, cumbersome processes, and poor fits. Mobile Counseling of New York is looking to revolutionize how services are rendered for clients in New York. Their unique model provides services where the clients feel the most comfortable, and with over 60 licensed clinicians throughout New York State, their typical response is within a day.

Licensed Master Social Workers Dr. Pablo Hurtado, Matthew Scheuer, and Melisa Granville joined us today to discuss how Mobile Counseling is looking to increase access to care for New Yorkers.