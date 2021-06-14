Mini implants from Aesthetic Associates

Dr. Todd Shatkin talks about some of the mini implant cases they have done recently and what Aesthetic Associates can do to help anyone who has one or more missing teeth or suffers from loose dentures, or just wants to have an overall smile makeover.

You can have a mini implant and a crown put on in one visit. Dr. Shatkin says this is what is great about the mini implant. He says a patient can come in and have their tooth replaced in 20 or 30 minutes and leave with a beautiful smile.

Another person is shown with no teeth in their mouth at all and Dr. Shatkin replaced those teeth with permanent fixed bridge work using a series of mini implants. He says they usually put ten to twelve in for a full arch of teeth and then they put beautiful porcelain teeth on.

You can also call them at 716-839-1700

