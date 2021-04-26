Mini Implants and dentures

Dr. Todd Shatkin says 50 million Americans over the age of 64 don’t have teeth in their mouth. Dentures are a decent solution for some people, but a lot of people suffer from loose dentures and they are uncomfortable, it causes pain and they have a gag reflex. It’s hard for them to swallow when they have their dentures in and they move around and it’s uncomfortable and it is embarrassing says Dr. Shatkin.

Dr. Todd Shatkin wants to get the message out to the public that there that are other options beside loose dentures and having to put glue and powder in them everyday and stick them in and swallow that glue. For the patient that has loose uncomfortable dentures, Dr. Shatkin can put mini implants in and stabilize those loose dentures in one hour. They can also cut the palette off the denture so the patient doesn’t have the gag reflex. The patient will be able to taste the hot and cold foods on the roof of their mouth. It is a fantastic solution for people who suffer from loose dentures says Dr. Shatkin.

Dr. Shatkin also developed a technique where they can put mini implants in and put permanent teeth in someone’s mouth. It eliminates the dentures completely and the patient no longer has to take them in and out. They will put a series of mini implants in and cement the teeth in and they stay in all the time like a normal set of teeth and it’s like having your own teeth again.

