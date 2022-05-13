Mike Randall celebrates 50 years as Mark Twain

History is being made this weekend. Our own Mike Randall is marking a half century playing Mark Twain.

Mel asked Mike what we can expect to see at this one-night-only performance as Mark Twain. Mike says “Just your favorite old guy coming out and telling great stories and some funny one-liners and just having a good time. You know it’s that idea of, like I already said, unplugged from the 21st century and maybe sneak back to the early 1900’s when things were a little bit simpler, but the stories still hit home.” Mike goes on to say, “When he talks about politics and religion and all of the news of the day that was happening then, it really connects with now so, he is funny and fun, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Mike tells Mel he was about 16 when he saw his friend do a Mark Twain rendition. He was in a class ahead of Mike at Kenmore West and thought if his friend Marshall can do it, so could he and that’s how he started doing it. He says he never thought he’d be doing it for 50 years.

You can see Mike Randall performing as Mark Twain tomorrow at 7:30pm at the Rivieria Theatre.

For more information go to rivieratheatre.org