Hard seltzer has been growing in popularity especially during the past year and has become the fastest growing category in the alcohol beverage industry.

Ricardo Marques, vice president marketing Michelob Ultra says hard seltzers have literally been exploding in popularity over the last few years and show no sign of slowing down. He says it comes down to the fact that hard seltzers cater to what drinkers are looking for today which is light refreshment, flavor, taste variety and of course more and more health conscious drinkers looking for low to zero sugar, zero carbs, low calorie options. Marques says hard seltzers fit very much fit the lifestyle of today’s drinker.

Michelob Ultra is one of the hottest brands in the industry now, literally growing in popularity from coast to coast says Marques. It is a brand that has a reputation for its premium low calorie, low carb offerings and he says that is exactly what they are bringing to all their Michelob Ultra organic seltzer families.

Michelob Ultra organic hard seltzer is announcing a second variety pack known as the classic collection and it has three new flavors. Marques’ says with Spring just around the corner, they are releasing their second variety pack this week. It is the classic collections featuring all new flavor combinations with mixed berry, mango apricot and citrus. All of them are made with real organic juice, no added sugar and have only 90 calories. They are USDA certified organic. Marques says they are very proud of their USDA seal certification. It is a rigorous process and they are proud to have that featured on all of their packs. They are six times filtered for a smooth finish and they don’t bring any of that artificial after taste that is somewhat prevalent in some of the other offering that exist in the market and of course, all of their unique flavor combinations, all in a low calorie, low carb, low sugar package.

For more information click here.

