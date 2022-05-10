Michael Buble talks with AM Buffalo

Buble says he misses Buffalo and COVID sucks. He tells Mel that he did a six-show residency in Las Vegas, and it felt so good to feel connected again with people; to see people. He says they weren’t used to it; it was weird for them at first to be in a big place, but you could see it was cathartic for people and it felt good, and it felted good for me, and I can’t wait to be back.

Buble says I love what I do, and I feel like I am truly blessed to be able to have the ability to make a big place feel small and it’s because I genuinely like people and I think I’ve been through hard times, my family and the health of my kid and all that; I loved what it did for me. He says I’m not trying to brag but I am one of the best in the world at what I do and because I don’t think anybody loves what they do as much as I like doing it. Buble says, I’m like a chef who loves making his food, but even more than he loves making his meal, it’s the people he’s making for and I think at this point, I need, it, I need that healing after what we’ve all been through.

Michael Buble’s tickets are on sale now and his new album Higher is out.

