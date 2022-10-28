Watch Now
Mercedes Wilson's birthday is celebrated on AM Buffalo

Posted at 6:36 PM, Oct 28, 2022
What better way to celebrate a birthday than on the set of AM Buffalo. Today, the AM Buffalo team and creative services department celebrated Mercedes’ birthday in a fun way. A delicious birthday cake was provided by Sweet Beginnings Bakery in Tonawanda and Mercedes became an honorary member of the Buffalo Water Buffalo Club thanks to Therese Forton-Barnes.

Tops Supermarket surprised Mercedes with cupcakes and a beautiful gift basket fit for a queen! Happy 40th birthday Mercedes and GO BILLS!

Check out Power City Eatery in Niagara Falls for any birthday or Bills parties you are planning. Thank you to Joe for joining us in this birthday celebration!

