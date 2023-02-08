Mercedes Wilson visits the Barrel Factory

The Barrel Factory was built in 1903 in the historic Old First Ward of Buffalo, NY. Bordered by Hamburg, Republic (formerly Tecumseh), & Vandalia Streets, the huge, multi-level brick structure was home for many decades to Quaker City Cooperage Co., and later to several other local businesses. Known as "The Barrel Factory" to Old First Ward locals, the City of Buffalo granted private railroad rights along Tecumseh St. to the company in 1903, with the Erie Railroad connecting to the company tracks. The Barrel House is full of great food and history. Tara Bystran, co-owner of the Barrel Factory shares some the history of the Barrel Factory

Cornell Williams, executive chef at the Barrel Factory shows us some of the delicious food you can enjoy. From fish fry’s to elevated burgers to the bacon butter pork chop to the vegan strudel there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information go to Barrelfactory.com/