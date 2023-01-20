Mercedes Wilson talks with the artist and sculptor of the Damar Hamlin snow sculpture

You may recognize Eric Jones from the Outrageous Pumpkins on the Food Network. He was the winner and there is no surprise. He is the king of sculpting for sure.

Last week he did a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin when he came home. Unfortunately it was vandalized overnight. When the city of good neighbors found out about it, they told Eric they would like to see a new one. Within a matter of hours a go fund me account was set up and the goal was met. Eric is back and building an even bigger one! Make sure to head down to Canalside this weekend before the big game to check it out.

