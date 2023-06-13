Mercedes' favorite food spots in Buffalo

Mercedes Wilson shows us some of her favorite spots in Bufflao. Buffalo has no shortage of two things: history and food. She started out at Chef’s restaurant to talk about the legendary spaghetti parm, then took us over to Gene McCarthy's to taste the Sheffield chicken wings and ended it all with a brand new spot, Bratts Hill by Chef Darian Bryan. Whether you want pasta, chicken or Caribbean food, Buffalo has you covered!
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jun 13, 2023
