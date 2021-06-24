Mercedes Benz of Buffalo – Financing made easy

Shopping for a car can be very stressful, especially when it comes to working out the finances, but at Mercedes Benz of Buffalo they have made it simple.

Kelli Kirst, Mercedes Benz certified finance manager, says they start by simplifying everything and she says she thinks people have a misconception that it needs to be overly complicated and they really want to slow that part down, and make sure the customer is comfortable in every step of the process before they move on. Before you know it, she says, you are going through the vehicles features with your salesperson.

Technology has really helped them streamline the process, from the various products they offer starting from what your warranty has, how much of it, what it covers, what it doesn’t cover and they offer a variety products to fill in the gaps where the warranty leaves off says Kelli.

How does it differ from the system before? Kelli says in tradition menu selling they have to presume what the customer wants and they would put it on that piece of paper and the customer feels like it is an all or nothing and with this system the customer can completely customize what they want, what’s going to suit their payment or what their lifestyle is . Kelli says if people know upfront exactly what they are getting it leads to an overall happier experience on the road because there are no surprises when you come in our service department.

