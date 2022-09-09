Mercedes and Emily go shopping at Apricot Lane Boutique in Buffalo

If you are looking for a great place to spend time with your girls where you both can shop then check out Apricot Lane in Buffalo. Emily and Mercedes headed over there to do a little shopping and to check out the fashions.

Apricot Lane Boutique (Buffalo) is a locally owned women’s boutique located right in the heart of the Elmwood Village. They carry a selection of clothing, accessories, and gifts.

Kristina Atti, owner showcases some outfits for moms and daughters. Kristina says, “Style is what you make of it, you do not have to be a certain age to wear a certain thing. We actually highly dislike that sort of thing when people come in and say, I can’t wear this, I can’t wear that. We love moms/daughters that can share, that’s awesome.” She goes on to say, “we have something for everybody here, so we really wanted to highlight that today and keep that in everybody’s mind.”

Apricot Lane Boutique is located at 1020 Elmwood Ave, #101 in Buffalo.

