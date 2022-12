Winter blues are real. During the blizzard of 2022, everyone was stuck in their homes for upward of 6 days. Dr. Karl Shallowhorn from Mental Health Advocates of WNY joined Emily to talk about how to cope and who you can call.

For more information contact:

MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATES OF WNY

MHAWNY.ORG

CALL: (716) 886-1242

SPECTRUM CARES LINE

716-882-4357

YOUTH CRISIS HOTLINE

or

24 HR CRISIS HOTLINE

Buffalo and Erie County

716-834-3131

There are people standing by that want to see you healthy and ready to help.